Political Showdown: Punjab's Water Rights Controversy

In a scathing critique, Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa accused Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of neglecting the state's rightful claim over its river waters. Bajwa's comments followed discussions between Mann and Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, regarding the contentious Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal.

Post-meeting, both leaders conducted a joint press conference where Mann portrayed Haryana as a brotherly ally, not an adversary. Bajwa vehemently opposed this stance, claiming Mann's neglect of constitutional principles and casting doubt on his commitment to Punjab's riparian rights. Bajwa remarked on Mann's sudden silence over Punjab's water crisis, emphasizing the state's environmental fragility and lack of surplus water.

Echoing Bajwa's concerns, Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Singh Badal criticized Mann for allegedly misusing Sikh teachings to rationalize sharing Punjab's water. Badal demanded an apology for what he termed distortion of Sikh history. Meanwhile, Mann defended his position, invoking the legacy of Bhai Kanhaiya, a Sikh figure noted for his humanitarian acts.

