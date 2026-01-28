Trump's Stern Warning Against Iraq's PM Choice: No U.S. Aid for Maliki

President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Iraq, cautioning against the reappointment of Nouri al-Maliki as prime minister. In a post on Truth Social, Trump indicated that the United States would pull back its support if Maliki returned to power, citing the detrimental impact of his previous tenure.

The former prime minister's leadership saw Iraq grappling with poverty and chaos, according to Trump. The statement is part of a broader initiative by the former U.S. president to limit the sway of Iran-linked groups in Iraq, a country precariously balanced between American and Iranian influences.

The announcement comes after a coalition of Shi'ite political blocs in Iraq's parliament nominated Maliki for the leadership role. Trump's strategy further includes potential U.S. sanctions on Iraqi politicians if Iran-backed armed groups are involved in the new government, illustrating the complexity of Iraq's political landscape.

