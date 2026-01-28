Tragic Plane Crash Claims Lives Including Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and five others lost their lives in a plane crash in Pune. The plane was landing in Baramati when it went down.
In a tragic incident on Wednesday, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, and five others perished in a plane crash in Pune district.
The aircraft, carrying the prominent NCP leader, encountered difficulties as it attempted to land in Baramati area, officials confirmed.
The mishap marks a significant loss for the state's political landscape, as investigations into the crash's cause continue.
