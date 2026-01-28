Left Menu

Tragic Plane Crash Claims Lives Including Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and five others lost their lives in a plane crash in Pune. The plane was landing in Baramati when it went down.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-01-2026 09:55 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 09:55 IST
Tragic Plane Crash Claims Lives Including Ajit Pawar
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Wednesday, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, and five others perished in a plane crash in Pune district.

The aircraft, carrying the prominent NCP leader, encountered difficulties as it attempted to land in Baramati area, officials confirmed.

The mishap marks a significant loss for the state's political landscape, as investigations into the crash's cause continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
2
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Tackling Climate Change and Air Pollution Together Is Korea’s Smartest Bet

Why safe water and sanitation remain out of reach despite a decade of global action

Strong Laws, Uneven Results: How Czech Cities Shape the Real Business Environment

Services Power Indonesia’s Economy, but Barriers Still Limit Jobs, Exports, and Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026