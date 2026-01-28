Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Election Talks: Rahul Gandhi and DMK's Deliberations Continue

Rahul Gandhi and Kanimozhi met to discuss Tamil Nadu assembly elections seat-sharing. Focus was on respect for Congress, despite no specific seat numbers discussed. Congress wants more seats, while DMK remains firm on previous allocations. Possibility of actor Vijay's party as an alliance option was considered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 22:19 IST
In a significant political development, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and DMK leader Kanimozhi engaged in discussions on Wednesday over seat-sharing arrangements for the approaching Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

Taking place at 10 Janpath, the meeting emphasized respect for the Congress party, despite no concrete numbers being negotiated, according to sources. Congress leader Gandhi urged DMK to coordinate with the team formulated by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge to resolve seat-sharing issues.

Meanwhile, the Congress party is keen on increasing their seat count from the 25 they contested in 2021, where they secured 18. However, DMK appears resistant to altering past agreements. Amid these discussions, some Congress members have considered actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam as a potential alliance, though the preference leans towards maintaining ties with DMK. Elections are anticipated to occur in April-May.

(With inputs from agencies.)

