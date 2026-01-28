Tamil Nadu Election Talks: Rahul Gandhi and DMK's Deliberations Continue

In a significant political development, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and DMK leader Kanimozhi engaged in discussions on Wednesday over seat-sharing arrangements for the approaching Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

Taking place at 10 Janpath, the meeting emphasized respect for the Congress party, despite no concrete numbers being negotiated, according to sources. Congress leader Gandhi urged DMK to coordinate with the team formulated by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge to resolve seat-sharing issues.

Meanwhile, the Congress party is keen on increasing their seat count from the 25 they contested in 2021, where they secured 18. However, DMK appears resistant to altering past agreements. Amid these discussions, some Congress members have considered actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam as a potential alliance, though the preference leans towards maintaining ties with DMK. Elections are anticipated to occur in April-May.

