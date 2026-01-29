Remembering Ajit Pawar: A Legacy of Discipline and Service
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has tragically passed away in a plane crash, leaving a profound impact on state politics. Known for his discipline and contributions to the cooperative sector, Pawar's legacy is honored by colleague Deepak Kesarkar amid his state funeral preparations in Baramati.
The political landscape of Maharashtra has been struck by tragedy with the untimely demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash. Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar paid tribute to Pawar, emphasizing his enduring legacy in Maharashtra politics through his discipline and commitment to the cooperative sector.
Ajit Pawar, affectionately known as 'Ajit Dada,' was en route to Baramati for the Zilla Parishad Elections rally when the accident occurred. Known for his ability to connect with the people, Pawar's contributions have left an indelible mark on the state's political scene and administration.
The funeral procession is set to begin at the Vidya Pratishthan campus, leading through the city for the public to honor the longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. His death marks the end of an era, but his influence on Maharashtra's governance remains a powerful legacy.
