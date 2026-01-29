Supreme Court Stays New UGC Rules: A Spark in India's Education Policy Debate

The Indian Supreme Court took a decisive step on Thursday, putting a temporary hold on the University Grants Commission's (UGC) controversial Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026. This decision comes in response to multiple petitions claiming the regulations are arbitrary and violate constitutional principles.

Congress Member of Parliament Pramod Tiwari lashed out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing it of stoking societal divisions and neglecting urgent national issues. Tiwari commended the Supreme Court for its judgment, emphasizing that the government's role is to maintain peace, not provoke discord along lines of religion and caste.

The regulations, introduced to tackle caste-based discrimination, particularly in universities, have faced backlash for potentially marginalizing general category students. Meanwhile, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has assured that the new rules will not lead to misuse or discrimination, amidst ongoing protests nationwide and political resignations from discontented BJP members.

(With inputs from agencies.)