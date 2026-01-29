Left Menu

Sanjay Raut Criticizes BJP's Tribute to Ajit Pawar

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut criticized the BJP's tribute to the late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. He suggested that withdrawing graft charges against Pawar would be a more meaningful gesture than newspaper advertisements. The BJP had previously accused Pawar of involvement in an irrigation department scam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-01-2026 14:51 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 14:51 IST
Sanjay Raut, a prominent leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), took aim at the BJP on Thursday, challenging the party's recent tribute to the late Ajit Pawar. Raut suggested that a true honor would be the withdrawal of graft charges against the former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister.

Using the social media platform X, Raut criticized the BJP for its decision to publish full-page advertisements in leading newspapers as a homage to Pawar, who tragically died in an air crash. "What will happen with it?" he questioned, urging more substantial actions.

Raut pointed out that although Ajit Pawar's party, the NCP, is an ally in the Maharashtra state government, the BJP had previously accused him of a Rs 70,000 crore scam related to the irrigation department, highlighting potential contradictions in the BJP's current commemorative stance.

