Controversy Erupts Over UK Ambassador Appointment

Keir Starmer's chief of staff resigned after controversy over Peter Mandelson's appointment as UK ambassador to the US despite his connections to Jeffrey Epstein. Morgan McSweeney admitted the appointment in 2024 was wrong and that he takes full responsibility for advising Starmer in this decision.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer faced a significant setback as his chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, resigned on Sunday. The resignation came amid growing controversy over the appointment of Peter Mandelson as the UK's ambassador to the United States, a decision mired in controversy due to Mandelson's connections to Jeffrey Epstein.

McSweeney conceded that the decision to appoint Mandelson as the ambassador in 2024 was a mistake. He accepted full responsibility for advising Starmer to make such an appointment, which has been widely criticized and has raised ethical concerns within political circles.

The appointment has sparked considerable debate and scrutiny, with many questioning the judgment of those involved in the decision-making process. McSweeney's resignation highlights the ongoing challenges facing Starmer's administration.

