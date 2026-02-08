Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Starmer's Advisor Resigns Amid Mandelson Controversy

Morgan McSweeney, Chief of Staff to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, resigns following controversy over Peter Mandelson's appointment as U.S. ambassador. McSweeney takes responsibility for advising the appointment, which has led to Starmer facing significant political challenges due to Mandelson's links to Jeffrey Epstein. The Labour Party is under pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 21:40 IST
In a shocking development for British politics, Morgan McSweeney has resigned as Chief of Staff to Prime Minister Keir Starmer. His resignation comes amid increasing controversy surrounding the appointment of Peter Mandelson as the U.S. ambassador. McSweeney acknowledged his role in advising Starmer on Mandelson's appointment, a decision that has sparked public uproar due to Mandelson's known connections to the notorious Jeffrey Epstein.

The repercussions of McSweeney's departure are far-reaching, as it has been less than two years since the Labour Party secured a significant parliamentary majority. However, recent polls show a decline in Starmer's popularity, prompting open criticism within the party and igniting speculation about his political future. McSweeney's resignation is seen by some as a necessary step, but questions remain whether it will suffice to alleviate the existing tensions.

Further investigations have surfaced regarding Mandelson's past actions, including allegations of leaking government documents to Epstein over a decade ago. Calls for accountability within the party are growing louder, with some Labour members suggesting that Starmer should also be held responsible for what they perceive as a damaging appointment. The political landscape remains precarious as Starmer navigates through this turbulent period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

