Political Turmoil in the UK: The Mandelson Appointment Controversy

Keir Starmer faces political backlash as his chief of staff resigns following the controversial appointment of Peter Mandelson as UK ambassador to the US. Mandelson's past ties with Jeffrey Epstein raise questions about Starmer's judgment, prompting calls for transparency and potential resignation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-02-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 20:43 IST
  • United Kingdom

In a move that has shaken the foundations of British politics, Prime Minister Keir Starmer's chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, stepped down on Sunday. His resignation comes amid controversy over the appointment of Peter Mandelson as the UK ambassador to the US, a decision McSweeney had advised and now admits was wrong.

Peter Mandelson, a former business secretary, is under scrutiny following the release of documents linking him to Jeffrey Epstein. The documents suggest Mandelson provided market-sensitive information to Epstein during the 2008 financial crisis. This revelation questions Prime Minister Starmer's judgment and has prompted an investigation.

Starmer's administration has committed to disclosing their documents related to Mandelson's appointment. Despite not being accused of sexual offenses, Mandelson's connections to Epstein and previous political scandals have brought significant pressure on Starmer, with some lawmakers demanding his resignation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

