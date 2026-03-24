Regulators Crack Down on Unauthorized Sales of New Generic GLP-1 Drugs

Amid the advent of cheaper generic alternatives for GLP-1 drugs, initially designed to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity, India's Drug Controller is stepping up surveillance to prevent misuse and unauthorized distribution. This action comes as pharma giants lower prices, creating concerns about indiscriminate availability and usage without medical supervision.

The Drugs Controller of India, in concert with state regulators, is intensively monitoring the pharmaceutical supply chain to ensure ethical practices and limit unauthorized promotions and sales. Strict regulatory measures, including a prohibition on surrogate advertising, have been enacted to shield consumers from misleading information and off-label drug use.

Recent weeks witnessed escalated enforcement activities, with inspections conducted at 49 entities nationwide, spanning online pharmacies, wholesalers, and wellness clinics. The crackdown aims to curb improper prescription practices and highlight the necessity of using these potent medications only under professional medical oversight. Health experts urge lifestyle changes as the primary method for managing obesity, cautioning against the reckless use of these medications.

(With inputs from agencies.)