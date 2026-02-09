Manipur CM Ensures Safety for Kuki-Zo Community in Imphal
Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh pledges security for Kuki-Zo visitors in Imphal, emphasizing government responsibility for their health and safety. After ethnic clashes between Meiteis and Kukis, Singh assures medical assistance and a welcoming atmosphere, highlighting the state's commitment to peace and unity amidst ongoing tension.
- Country:
- India
Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh assured the protection of Kuki-Zo community members visiting Imphal amidst ongoing ethnic tensions.
Speaking at a recent event, Singh emphasized his administration's commitment to ensuring the safety and security of Kuki-Zo individuals in the Meitei-dominated city. Singh highlighted swift government response in handling medical aid for MLA Vungzagin Valte from Churachandpur and guaranteed similar support for others.
After ethnic clashes erupted between Meiteis and Kukis in May 2023, Singh, newly sworn-in as CM, vowed to uphold peace and safeguard all community members' welfare, seeking to mend the state's ethnic divide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manipur
- Chief Minister
- Kuki-Zo
- security
- Imphal
- ethnic tensions
- peace
- medical assistance
- Meitei
- Kuki
ALSO READ
Manipur Unrest: CM Singh Appeals for Peace Amid Escalating Tensions
Russian Drone Strikes Intensify Amidst Peace Talks
Prabowo's Diplomatic Trip to the U.S.: Peace and Trade on the Agenda
Pakistan to Join Inaugural Gaza Peace Summit in Washington
Iran sentences Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi to over 7 more years in prison after she began hunger strike, reports AP.