Manipur CM Ensures Safety for Kuki-Zo Community in Imphal

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh pledges security for Kuki-Zo visitors in Imphal, emphasizing government responsibility for their health and safety. After ethnic clashes between Meiteis and Kukis, Singh assures medical assistance and a welcoming atmosphere, highlighting the state's commitment to peace and unity amidst ongoing tension.

Updated: 09-02-2026 13:16 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 13:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh assured the protection of Kuki-Zo community members visiting Imphal amidst ongoing ethnic tensions.

Speaking at a recent event, Singh emphasized his administration's commitment to ensuring the safety and security of Kuki-Zo individuals in the Meitei-dominated city. Singh highlighted swift government response in handling medical aid for MLA Vungzagin Valte from Churachandpur and guaranteed similar support for others.

After ethnic clashes erupted between Meiteis and Kukis in May 2023, Singh, newly sworn-in as CM, vowed to uphold peace and safeguard all community members' welfare, seeking to mend the state's ethnic divide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

