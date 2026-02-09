Assam Congress President Accuses CM of Inciting Genocide Through Video
Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi has accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of inciting genocide against Muslims through a controversial video. Gogoi claims the video, which depicted Sarma firing at people in an alleged targeted manner, amounts to incitement. He also rebuffed allegations of having Pakistani links.
- Country:
- India
Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi has leveled a serious accusation against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging that the CM is inciting genocide against Muslims through a controversial video.
The disputed video, reportedly deleted, showed Sarma aiming and firing a rifle at two individuals, one donning a skull cap and the other a beard, with the caption 'point-blank shot.' Gogoi called for police to take prompt action.
Gogoi's remarks came amidst a heated exchange with Sarma, who accused Gogoi of Pakistani connections. In his defense, Gogoi dismissed these claims, clarifying a past visit to Pakistan in 2013 was work-related and not politically motivated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam
- Congress
- Gaurav Gogoi
- Himanta Biswa Sarma
- genocide
- Muslims
- video
- police
- allegations
- Pakistan
ALSO READ
Controversy Over Assam CM's Alleged Hate Speech Video
Assam CM ''inciting genocide'' against Muslims through his videos, alleges Cong leader Gaurav Gogoi in Guwahati.
Police must take suo motu cognisance of Assam CM targeting particular community, sharing vicious social media videos: Gaurav Gogoi.
Congress Criticizes BJP Over Controversial Video
Outrage Erupts Over Objectionable Video Circulating on Social Media