Assam Congress President Accuses CM of Inciting Genocide Through Video

Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi has leveled a serious accusation against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging that the CM is inciting genocide against Muslims through a controversial video.

The disputed video, reportedly deleted, showed Sarma aiming and firing a rifle at two individuals, one donning a skull cap and the other a beard, with the caption 'point-blank shot.' Gogoi called for police to take prompt action.

Gogoi's remarks came amidst a heated exchange with Sarma, who accused Gogoi of Pakistani connections. In his defense, Gogoi dismissed these claims, clarifying a past visit to Pakistan in 2013 was work-related and not politically motivated.

