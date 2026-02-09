Left Menu

Assam Congress President Accuses CM of Inciting Genocide Through Video

Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi has accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of inciting genocide against Muslims through a controversial video. Gogoi claims the video, which depicted Sarma firing at people in an alleged targeted manner, amounts to incitement. He also rebuffed allegations of having Pakistani links.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-02-2026 14:23 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 14:23 IST
Assam Congress President Accuses CM of Inciting Genocide Through Video
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi has leveled a serious accusation against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging that the CM is inciting genocide against Muslims through a controversial video.

The disputed video, reportedly deleted, showed Sarma aiming and firing a rifle at two individuals, one donning a skull cap and the other a beard, with the caption 'point-blank shot.' Gogoi called for police to take prompt action.

Gogoi's remarks came amidst a heated exchange with Sarma, who accused Gogoi of Pakistani connections. In his defense, Gogoi dismissed these claims, clarifying a past visit to Pakistan in 2013 was work-related and not politically motivated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jammu & Kashmir's Power Boost: Expanding Hydro Capacities by 2030

Jammu & Kashmir's Power Boost: Expanding Hydro Capacities by 2030

 India
2
Germany to Charge Renewables for Grid Access in New Energy Push

Germany to Charge Renewables for Grid Access in New Energy Push

 Global
3
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Celebrated for Dedication and Service on Birthday

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Celebrated for Dedication and Service on...

 India
4
Controversy Over Assam CM's Alleged Hate Speech Video

Controversy Over Assam CM's Alleged Hate Speech Video

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026