Left Menu

Political Uncertainty Sends British Bond Yields Higher

Political uncertainty surrounding Prime Minister Keir Starmer raised British government bond yields, driven by staff resignations and internal party dissent. Although yields later aligned with U.S. Treasuries, concerns about Starmer's leadership impact fiscal policy sentiment. Upcoming economic data and gilt auctions will further influence investor decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 15:23 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 15:23 IST
Political Uncertainty Sends British Bond Yields Higher
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British government bond yields initially surged on Monday as investors reevaluated the political stability of Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The resignation of Starmer's chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, has added to investor uncertainty, particularly due to Starmer's controversial appointment of Peter Mandelson.

Doubts within the Labour Party about Starmer's capabilities are fueling concerns. Last yielding 4.533%, the 10-year gilt peaked earlier at 4.554%, aligning later with U.S. Treasuries. Speculation swirls about Starmer's leadership, potentially influencing Britain's fiscal trajectory.

Market strategist Benjamin Picton notes that McSweeney's resignation momentarily shields Starmer amid worsening poll results and backbench dissent. Eyes are on Tuesday's five-year gilt auction and economic figures later this week, both pivotal for investor sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Migrant Swap Scheme: Unease and Human Rights Concerns Emerge

Controversial Migrant Swap Scheme: Unease and Human Rights Concerns Emerge

 Global
2
BJP Alleges Violation of Conduct in Jharkhand Civic Polls

BJP Alleges Violation of Conduct in Jharkhand Civic Polls

 India
3
Strengthening Ties: India and Seychelles Forge a New Path with SESEL Joint Vision

Strengthening Ties: India and Seychelles Forge a New Path with SESEL Joint V...

 India
4
Zimbabwe Outclasses Oman in T20 World Cup Clash

Zimbabwe Outclasses Oman in T20 World Cup Clash

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026