Supreme Court Denies Immediate Relief to Kuldeep Sengar, Orders Expedited Hearing

The Supreme Court has denied immediate relief to former BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, convicted of rape, in his plea for bail related to a custodial death case. The court has directed the Delhi High Court to expedite the hearing within three months, emphasizing a swift resolution without expressing opinions on the concurrent appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 18:02 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 18:02 IST
Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the Supreme Court declined to grant immediate bail to former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is serving a sentence for a custodial-death case related to the father of a rape victim. The Supreme Court urged the Delhi High Court to expedite the hearing and deliver a verdict within three months.

Sengar challenged the Delhi High Court's January 2026 order that denied his bail plea. His conviction stems from a March 2020 judgment, where he was sentenced to ten years under various sections of the IPC. Despite having served over seven years, the Supreme Court deemed the matter ripe for a final hearing.

The Solicitor General, representing the CBI, opposed Sengar's plea, noting he is serving a life sentence for a separate rape conviction. The Supreme Court stressed the need for a swift hearing by the High Court rather than suspending the sentence. The court also admonished the victim's lawyer for engaging in media trials.

