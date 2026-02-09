Left Menu

NCP's Triumph: A Tribute to Ajit Pawar

The NCP declared the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti election results as a tribute to Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash. The victories reflect public trust in his leadership, heralding a commitment to uphold his legacy and reinforce grassroots governance.

Mumbai | Updated: 09-02-2026 19:05 IST
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra has hailed the results of the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections as a tribute to their late leader Ajit Pawar. Pawar, a significant force in grassroots governance, tragically passed away in a plane crash on January 28 in Baramati.

According to NCP Maharashtra President Sunil Tatkare, the election verdict showcases the people's deep-rooted faith in Pawar's vision and leadership. He emphasized that Pawar's life was dedicated to the development of common people and strengthening local governance.

As votes continue to be counted for 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis, early claims from the ruling Mahayuti alliance suggest a sweeping victory. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced triumphs in various districts, consolidating the alliance's standing in the region.

