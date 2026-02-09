Starmer Under Fire: Labour Leader Faces Calls to Resign Amid Scandal
Anas Sarwar, leader of the Scottish Labour Party, has called for UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to resign due to the Mandelson-Epstein scandal. The controversy has damaged Starmer's reputation and popularity. With impending Scottish elections, the situation poses a critical challenge for his leadership.
Pressure is mounting on British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to resign following a public call from Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour Party leader, amid the unfolding Mandelson-Epstein scandal.
Starmer's leadership has been questioned after his decision to appoint Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the United States, following revelations of Mandelson's connections with Jeffrey Epstein.
While polls show a dip in Starmer's popularity, the upcoming Scottish parliamentary elections could be pivotal, and recent resignations among his aides reflect an urgent need to address the crisis.
