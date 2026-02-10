Left Menu

Oman's Crucial Role: Mediating U.S.-Iran Nuclear Tensions

Iranian security official Ali Larijani travels to Oman for indirect U.S.-Iran nuclear talks, mediated by Omani leaders. The discussions aim to prevent U.S. military strikes and address uranium enrichment disputes following the Iran-Israel conflict. The U.S. strengthens its Gulf presence amid escalating tensions.

Updated: 10-02-2026 08:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location.
An influential Iranian security official, Ali Larijani, is set to travel to Oman, facilitating indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the United States. The discussions, aimed at de-escalating possible American military action, are primarily mediated by Oman's Foreign Minister and Sultan.

The nuclear negotiations last week focused on uranium enrichment, a point of disagreement with U.S. President Donald Trump, especially following the disrupted talks during the recent Iran-Israel conflict. The U.S. seeks to leverage diplomatic efforts alongside military readiness in the region.

With the deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln and other assets, the U.S. is poised to pressure Iran into a settlement while ensuring maritime security within the strategic Strait of Hormuz, crucial for global oil trade. The situation continues to draw international attention as tensions rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

