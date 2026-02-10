Trump Administration Poised to Dismantle Crucial Climate Regulation

In a significant policy shift, the Trump administration is preparing to repeal an Obama-era scientific finding critical for federal greenhouse gas regulation, as announced by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Monday.

The endangerment finding, which identifies greenhouse gas emissions as detrimental to human health, serves as the legal cornerstone for such regulations. Overturning it could dismantle the framework supporting wider greenhouse gas regulations, marking possibly the boldest rollback of climate policies under the Trump administration.

Finalized after over a year of deliberation and public commentary, the proposal reflects industry support for deregulation, though concerns about legal and regulatory uncertainties remain. The move is contentious, with skeptics questioning its future legal defensibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)