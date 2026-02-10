Trump Threatens to Block Gordie Howe Bridge Over Trade Dispute

In a dramatic escalation of trade tensions between the U.S. and Canada, President Donald Trump has vowed to block the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge, a critical $4.7 billion infrastructure project linking Detroit and Windsor, Ontario. Trump's threat is based on grievances over trade negotiations and tariffs.

The bridge, funded by Canada after the U.S. declined to pay, is nearing completion and expected to open soon. Trump insists the U.S. be compensated before the bridge is allowed to function, stirring controversy among local officials who highlight the economic benefits and reduced traffic congestion the bridge promises.

Michigan's political leaders, including Governor Gretchen Whitmer, have responded with concern, noting the ramifications on local businesses and supply chains if construction efforts are halted. The bridge, a vital port of entry, is set to ease the flow of commerce, impacting the region's economy significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)