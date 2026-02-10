BJP's Surprise Victory in Chandrapur Mayoral Race
The BJP, backed by Shiv Sena (UBT), triumphed in the Chandrapur Municipal Corporation election, with Sangeeta Khandekar becoming mayor. This upset the Congress, which led with 27 seats. Shiv Sena (UBT) also secured the deputy mayor's post. The close contest highlights the alliance dynamics in local politics.
In a surprising turn of events, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with support from Shiv Sena (UBT), clinched the mayor's seat in Chandrapur Municipal Corporation by just one vote. BJP corporator Sangeeta Khandekar emerged victorious, defeating Congress, which initially appeared to be leading.
Despite emerging as the largest party with 27 seats in the 66-member civic body, the Congress failed to secure the mayoral post, highlighting the volatile nature of alliance politics. Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Prashant Danav was elected as deputy mayor, marking another win for the BJP-Shiv Sena (UBT) alliance.
The election result showcases the fractured political landscape, with a close race between BJP and Congress. This development underscores the importance of strategic alliances, even as other parties like Janvikas Sena and independents play crucial roles in local governance.
