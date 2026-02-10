Left Menu

Leadership Tensions Rise Amid Karnataka's Political Power Struggle

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stresses that the Congress high command's decision on leadership will be final amid ongoing political tensions with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. Political dynamics intensify as the state prepares for its 2026-27 budget, with a backdrop of leadership speculation.

Updated: 10-02-2026 13:42 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 13:42 IST
  • India

Amid escalating political tensions in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reiterated on Tuesday that the Congress high command's decision concerning the state leadership would be final. Despite speculation about a potential leadership change halfway through the government's term, Siddaramaiah maintained his commitment to the party's directives.

Siddaramaiah's assurances came as he addressed comments from his deputy, D K Shivakumar, who claimed clarity over leadership matters, following discussions with the Congress high command. Reports of a power-sharing agreement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, dating back to their government's formation in 2023, have fueled these speculations.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah remains focused on state governance, preparing Karnataka's 2026-27 budget and dismissing allegations from former BJP MP Prathap Simha regarding his son's alleged interference in administrative matters. The CM underscored that the Congress would resolve any internal leadership issues as needed, emphasizing his priority on budgetary preparations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

