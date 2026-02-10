Bedlam in Bihar: Opposition Evicted from Legislative Council
Opposition MLCs in Bihar's legislative council faced eviction and suspension after disrupting proceedings over demands for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's resignation. The Chairman's warnings went unheeded, leading to marshals removing members, underscoring discontent over rising crime against women.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic session on Tuesday, opposition members were forcibly evicted and suspended from the Bihar legislative council for the day after persistent disruptions. The ruckus erupted as members demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar due to increasing crimes against women in the state.
Despite repeated warnings from Chairman Awadhesh Narain Singh to return to their seats, opposition MLCs, mainly from the RJD, stormed into the well of the house. This left the Chairman with no choice but to call marshals to remove the unruly members. Opposition leaders, including Rabri Devi and Sunil Singh, were among those suspended.
The confrontation heated up when JD(U) Minister Ashok Choudhary clashed verbally with RJD's Sunil Singh, highlighting the high tensions. BJP minister Mangal Pandey remarked on the opposition's apparent unwillingness to let the proceedings continue, leading to their removal to restore order.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Air Canada's Flight Suspension Highlights Cuba's Jet Fuel Crisis
TMC Push for Parliamentary Fair Play Amidst Suspension Row
People lived in fear, were wary of stepping out of homes before we came to power: CM Nitish Kumar in Bihar assembly.
I salute Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Centre's generous help to Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar in assembly.
RJD MP Condemns India-US Trade Agreement as Deceptive