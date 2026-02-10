Bedlam in Bihar: Opposition Evicted from Legislative Council

In a dramatic session on Tuesday, opposition members were forcibly evicted and suspended from the Bihar legislative council for the day after persistent disruptions. The ruckus erupted as members demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar due to increasing crimes against women in the state.

Despite repeated warnings from Chairman Awadhesh Narain Singh to return to their seats, opposition MLCs, mainly from the RJD, stormed into the well of the house. This left the Chairman with no choice but to call marshals to remove the unruly members. Opposition leaders, including Rabri Devi and Sunil Singh, were among those suspended.

The confrontation heated up when JD(U) Minister Ashok Choudhary clashed verbally with RJD's Sunil Singh, highlighting the high tensions. BJP minister Mangal Pandey remarked on the opposition's apparent unwillingness to let the proceedings continue, leading to their removal to restore order.

