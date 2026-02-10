Russia Awaits France's Signal for Renewed High-Level Dialogue
Despite recent contacts between Russia and France, Russia perceives a lack of willingness from France to resume high-level dialogue. Presidents Putin and Macron last spoke in 2025, with Macron's diplomatic efforts provoking debate on the necessity of dialogue amidst existing tensions over the Ukraine war.
Russia declared on Tuesday that it currently does not sense a readiness from France to engage in dialogue at the highest echelon, despite recent communications between Moscow and Paris.
The last exchange between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron occurred in July 2025, marking their first conversation in almost three years. Reports from informed sources reveal that Macron dispatched his chief diplomat to Moscow last week.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov affirmed the possibility of swiftly establishing high-level communication, should there be mutual desire. Yet, the anticipation of such dialogue remains unmet, as evidenced by Peskov's remarks on the imprudence of reducing bilateral relations to a minimal level.
(With inputs from agencies.)