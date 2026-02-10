Russia declared on Tuesday that it currently does not sense a readiness from France to engage in dialogue at the highest echelon, despite recent communications between Moscow and Paris.

The last exchange between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron occurred in July 2025, marking their first conversation in almost three years. Reports from informed sources reveal that Macron dispatched his chief diplomat to Moscow last week.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov affirmed the possibility of swiftly establishing high-level communication, should there be mutual desire. Yet, the anticipation of such dialogue remains unmet, as evidenced by Peskov's remarks on the imprudence of reducing bilateral relations to a minimal level.

(With inputs from agencies.)