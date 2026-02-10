Left Menu

Russia Awaits France's Signal for Renewed High-Level Dialogue

Despite recent contacts between Russia and France, Russia perceives a lack of willingness from France to resume high-level dialogue. Presidents Putin and Macron last spoke in 2025, with Macron's diplomatic efforts provoking debate on the necessity of dialogue amidst existing tensions over the Ukraine war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 15:09 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 15:09 IST
Russia Awaits France's Signal for Renewed High-Level Dialogue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia declared on Tuesday that it currently does not sense a readiness from France to engage in dialogue at the highest echelon, despite recent communications between Moscow and Paris.

The last exchange between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron occurred in July 2025, marking their first conversation in almost three years. Reports from informed sources reveal that Macron dispatched his chief diplomat to Moscow last week.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov affirmed the possibility of swiftly establishing high-level communication, should there be mutual desire. Yet, the anticipation of such dialogue remains unmet, as evidenced by Peskov's remarks on the imprudence of reducing bilateral relations to a minimal level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Budget 2026: A Roadmap to a Developed India by 2047

Budget 2026: A Roadmap to a Developed India by 2047

 India
2
Family Feud Over Fortune: The Kapur Legacy Dispute

Family Feud Over Fortune: The Kapur Legacy Dispute

 India
3
Controversy Unfolds in High-Profile Lamborghini Crash: Mishra Family Under Scrutiny

Controversy Unfolds in High-Profile Lamborghini Crash: Mishra Family Under S...

 India
4
Ganguly Welcomes India-Pakistan Clash Amid Political Tensions

Ganguly Welcomes India-Pakistan Clash Amid Political Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026