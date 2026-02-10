Left Menu

Opposition Criticizes Budget as Favoring Allies, Ignoring States' Needs

Opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, DMK, and Shiv Sena, criticize Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget, accusing it of favoring BJP allies and neglecting other states. Concerns are raised about taxation, cooperative federalism, and major projects being unaddressed, while regional and sector-specific grievances are highlighted.

Updated: 10-02-2026 19:35 IST
Opposition Criticizes Budget as Favoring Allies, Ignoring States' Needs
  India

On Tuesday, various opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, DMK, and Shiv Sena, expressed strong disapproval of the recent General Budget in the Lok Sabha. They accused Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of practicing favoritism, favoring states aligned with the BJP while starving opponents of funds.

Abhishek Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress argued that the budget perpetuates economic disparity, describing it as a 'reverse Robin Hood model.' He criticized the extensive taxation on citizens and the failure to address key issues for states like West Bengal. Concerns regarding GST implementation were also noted.

In the realm of trade, DMK's T R Baalu and RJD's Abhay Kumar Sinha voiced concerns over commitments to the US and the neglect of infrastructure projects. Despite these criticisms, Finance Minister Sitharaman was acknowledged for presenting nine consecutive budgets in a predominantly male field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

