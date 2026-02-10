Opposition Criticizes Budget as Favoring Allies, Ignoring States' Needs
Opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, DMK, and Shiv Sena, criticize Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget, accusing it of favoring BJP allies and neglecting other states. Concerns are raised about taxation, cooperative federalism, and major projects being unaddressed, while regional and sector-specific grievances are highlighted.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, various opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, DMK, and Shiv Sena, expressed strong disapproval of the recent General Budget in the Lok Sabha. They accused Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of practicing favoritism, favoring states aligned with the BJP while starving opponents of funds.
Abhishek Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress argued that the budget perpetuates economic disparity, describing it as a 'reverse Robin Hood model.' He criticized the extensive taxation on citizens and the failure to address key issues for states like West Bengal. Concerns regarding GST implementation were also noted.
In the realm of trade, DMK's T R Baalu and RJD's Abhay Kumar Sinha voiced concerns over commitments to the US and the neglect of infrastructure projects. Despite these criticisms, Finance Minister Sitharaman was acknowledged for presenting nine consecutive budgets in a predominantly male field.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Leader Annamalai Slams DMK Over TNPSC Exam Cancellation
DMK-Congress Alliance: Talks to Commence Amid Concerns
BJP's Strategic Move: Sangeeta Khandekar Becomes Chandrapur Mayor with Shiv Sena Support
About 120 MPs of parties like Cong, DMK, SP have signed notice for moving resolution to remove LS Speaker Om Birla from office: Sources.
Vanathi Srinivasan Blames DMK for Delayed Railway Projects