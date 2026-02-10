Senate Scrutiny on Telecom Giants Over Call Data Disclosure

In a significant development, top telecommunication companies in the United States, including AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile, are under the Senate spotlight following revelations that they shared phone data related to a Justice Department probe.

The investigation focused on the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack and alleged efforts by former President Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election results. The Justice Department obtained toll records from senators, raising privacy concerns.

Representatives from the telecom giants testified before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee, addressing compliance with subpoenas. They also detailed enhanced privacy measures, highlighting efforts to maintain lawful processes while safeguarding sensitive information.