Senate Scrutiny on Telecom Giants Over Call Data Disclosure
Top U.S. telecom firms face Senate queries after revealing they shared senators' phone data for a DOJ investigation into the Capitol attack. AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile testify about compliance with subpoenas. Actions scrutinized amid efforts to protect privacy and handle sensitive information legally.
In a significant development, top telecommunication companies in the United States, including AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile, are under the Senate spotlight following revelations that they shared phone data related to a Justice Department probe.
The investigation focused on the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack and alleged efforts by former President Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election results. The Justice Department obtained toll records from senators, raising privacy concerns.
Representatives from the telecom giants testified before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee, addressing compliance with subpoenas. They also detailed enhanced privacy measures, highlighting efforts to maintain lawful processes while safeguarding sensitive information.
