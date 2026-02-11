Left Menu

India-China: Bridging Differences for a Steady Path Forward

India and China held a strategic dialogue addressing bilateral, regional, and international issues. Both nations emphasized the importance of managing differences, expanding cooperation, and stabilizing strained relations. They agreed to support multilateralism, promote people-to-people exchanges, and continue efforts to normalize ties following past military tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 11-02-2026 10:59 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 10:59 IST
On Tuesday, India and China emphasized a strategic and long-term approach to their bilateral relations during a crucial dialogue held in New Delhi. Key representatives, including Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Chinese Executive Vice Minister Ma Zhaoxu, discussed a comprehensive range of topics spanning from bilateral matters to regional and international concerns.

The dialogue highlighted the necessity for both countries to manage their differences wisely and to expand cooperation. This meeting, aligned with the common understandings reached between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reinforced the perception of China and India as cooperative partners rather than rivals.

Significantly, both sides recognized the importance of maintaining peace along border areas and agreed on the urgent need for an updated air services agreement. They pledged continued support for multilateralism, increased people-to-people exchanges, as well as active contributions toward a fair, multipolar world.

