India-China: Bridging Differences for a Steady Path Forward

On Tuesday, India and China emphasized a strategic and long-term approach to their bilateral relations during a crucial dialogue held in New Delhi. Key representatives, including Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Chinese Executive Vice Minister Ma Zhaoxu, discussed a comprehensive range of topics spanning from bilateral matters to regional and international concerns.

The dialogue highlighted the necessity for both countries to manage their differences wisely and to expand cooperation. This meeting, aligned with the common understandings reached between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reinforced the perception of China and India as cooperative partners rather than rivals.

Significantly, both sides recognized the importance of maintaining peace along border areas and agreed on the urgent need for an updated air services agreement. They pledged continued support for multilateralism, increased people-to-people exchanges, as well as active contributions toward a fair, multipolar world.