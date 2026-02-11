Bangladesh on the Brink: High-Stakes National Election Paves Path for Democracy

Bangladesh is poised for a crucial national election on Thursday, the first since a mass revolt ended Sheikh Hasina's 15-year rule. The interim administration, headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, promises a fair vote with extensive scrutiny both in Bangladesh and internationally.

The election involves over 127 million registered voters deciding on 1,981 parliamentary candidates. This election introduces a procedural novelty, as citizens abroad can now vote via post to increase expat participation. Observers, including EU and Commonwealth representatives, aim to ensure its fairness.

The election could redefine Bangladesh's democracy, challenged by military rule and power consolidation. The outcome will test whether reforms can limit parliamentary power and ensure democratic stability, especially as new voters and returning political figures shape the nation's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)