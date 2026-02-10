Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Faces No-Confidence Motion Amidst Congress Criticism
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has decided to abstain from House proceedings until a no-confidence motion by Congress against him is resolved. The motion, signed by 118 MPs, accuses Birla of partisanship, amid criticism from BJP's Sambit Patra against Congress's credibility in past impeachment attempts.
In a surprising development, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has decided not to participate in the proceedings of the House until the resolution of a no-confidence motion submitted against him by Congress. This decision underscores a significant political maneuver as sources confirm Birla's stance is based on moral principles.
The Speaker has instructed the House Secretary-General to examine the no-confidence notice and determine an appropriate course of action. Meanwhile, BJP MP Sambit Patra criticized Congress for its past attempts at impeachment, questioning their credibility and adherence to parliamentary protocols.
The no-confidence motion, spearheaded by Congress's Rahul Gandhi and submitted under rule 94C, has garnered the signatures of 118 MPs. Opposition MPs alleged the Speaker's partisan behavior, citing incidents like prohibiting discussions led by Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, where he intended to raise issues about the 2020 standoff with China.
