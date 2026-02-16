A diplomatic rift has intensified following accusations from five European nations that Russia is responsible for the poisoning of Alexei Navalny, utilizing a rare toxin found in poison dart frogs. Navalny, a notable critic of President Vladimir Putin, died in February 2024 under suspicious circumstances.

The allegations, denied flatly by the Kremlin, have reignited memories of past poisonings linked to Russia and stirred calls from the international community for a transparent investigation. Moscow insists the claims are unfounded and politically motivated, citing a lack of concrete evidence.

Navalny's widow, supported by human rights defenders, maintains that justice must prevail. The ongoing diplomatic tensions underscore larger geopolitical frictions, suggesting a broader narrative of confrontation between Russia and its Western counterparts.

(With inputs from agencies.)