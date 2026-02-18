Sara Duterte's Presidential Ambitions Amidst Political Turmoil

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte unveiled her presidential aspirations for the 2028 elections on Wednesday, amid ongoing impeachment efforts and criminal allegations potentially barring her from office.

Once allies, Duterte and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. have become political adversaries, with Duterte accusing Marcos of corruption and mismanagement. She also criticized him for her father's detention, former President Rodrigo Duterte, who faces international legal troubles over his anti-drug policies.

This announcement raises questions about her political future, compounded by claims of financial misconduct during her tenure as vice president and education secretary.

