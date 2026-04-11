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Honoring Jyotirao Phule: Pioneer of Social Reform

Union Minister Virendra Kumar paid tribute to Jyotirao Phule on his birth anniversary, highlighting his work in women's education and combating untouchability. Phule's efforts towards empowering marginalized communities continue to inspire. Born in 1827, Phule played a pivotal role in transforming society through his revolutionary initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 11:58 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 11:58 IST
Honoring Jyotirao Phule: Pioneer of Social Reform
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar paid tribute to pivotal social reformer Jyotirao Phule on his birth anniversary, revering his pivotal contributions to women's education and his work against untouchability.

Kumar emphasized Phule's lifelong mission to uplift marginalized communities, noting that his legacy continues to inspire the country.

Phule, born on April 11, 1827, in Maharashtra, made significant strides in transforming societal norms until his death in 1890. Kumar's post on X echoed national gratitude for Phule's groundbreaking efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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