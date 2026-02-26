Left Menu

India and Israel to Finalize Landmark Trade Accord

India will soon finalize a free trade agreement with Israel, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The agreement includes joint development, production, and technology transfer in defense. The announcement was made during Modi's two-day visit to Israel, marking a significant step in bilateral relations.

26-02-2026
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a major development, India is set to finalize a free trade agreement with Israel, announced Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. The deal aims to enhance economic ties between the two nations.

Speaking at the end of his two-day visit to Israel, Modi highlighted the mutual benefits and potential for joint ventures in various sectors, notably in defense.

The agreement will involve joint development and production initiatives, alongside critical technology transfers, underscoring a deepening strategic partnership between the two countries.

