Independent Triumph in Jharkhand Civic Polls

In a remarkable display of political independence, Sanjeev Singh emerged victorious in Jharkhand's Dhanbad Municipal Corporation elections, securing the mayor's post. Defying his party affiliations, Singh outpaced his BJP-backed rival, clinching the seat with a significant lead.

The elections, which abstained from traditional party symbols, saw voter turnout exceed 63%, indicating a dynamic shift in local political loyalties. Other independents followed suit, capturing 20 leadership positions in urban local bodies.

While the BJP and other political parties faced challenges, Singh's win reflects a growing preference for independent candidates, a trend that signifies evolving voter sentiments in Jharkhand's civic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)