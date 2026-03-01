Independent Triumph in Jharkhand Civic Polls
Sanjeev Singh, an independent candidate, won the Dhanbad mayor's post in Jharkhand's civic polls, surpassing his BJP-backed rival. Despite BJP roots, Singh secured victory against challengers, marking a trend of independent success in urban local bodies. Voter turnout surpassed 63% for these non-symbolic elections, revealing shifts in political dynamics.
In a remarkable display of political independence, Sanjeev Singh emerged victorious in Jharkhand's Dhanbad Municipal Corporation elections, securing the mayor's post. Defying his party affiliations, Singh outpaced his BJP-backed rival, clinching the seat with a significant lead.
The elections, which abstained from traditional party symbols, saw voter turnout exceed 63%, indicating a dynamic shift in local political loyalties. Other independents followed suit, capturing 20 leadership positions in urban local bodies.
While the BJP and other political parties faced challenges, Singh's win reflects a growing preference for independent candidates, a trend that signifies evolving voter sentiments in Jharkhand's civic landscape.
