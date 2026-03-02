Left Menu

SES Adjusts Capital Spending Amid Satellite Launch Plans

SES, a European satellite operator, announced it has revised its 2026 capital spending target. The full-year results met market expectations. As SES gears up to launch up to 13 satellites, its Paris-listed shares initially fell by 7% but rose to 3.7% by 0945 GMT.

European satellite operator SES has adjusted its capital spending target for 2026 as it prepares for a significant satellite launch initiative later this year.

Announcing its full-year results, SES said its financial performance aligned with market expectations. Despite an initial dip of 7% at the start of trading, the company's Paris-listed shares showed resilience, ascending by 3.7% by 0945 GMT.

With up to 13 satellite launches on the horizon, this strategic financial move underscores SES's focus on efficiently managing its upcoming technological investments.

