SES Adjusts Capital Spending Amid Satellite Launch Plans
SES, a European satellite operator, announced it has revised its 2026 capital spending target. The full-year results met market expectations. As SES gears up to launch up to 13 satellites, its Paris-listed shares initially fell by 7% but rose to 3.7% by 0945 GMT.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 18:29 IST
European satellite operator SES has adjusted its capital spending target for 2026 as it prepares for a significant satellite launch initiative later this year.
Announcing its full-year results, SES said its financial performance aligned with market expectations. Despite an initial dip of 7% at the start of trading, the company's Paris-listed shares showed resilience, ascending by 3.7% by 0945 GMT.
With up to 13 satellite launches on the horizon, this strategic financial move underscores SES's focus on efficiently managing its upcoming technological investments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Drones Target Kisangani Airport Amid Tensions in Congo
Revving into 2026: Formula One's Dramatic Evolution
Arunachal Pradesh COPU Targets Forest and Mineral Corporations
Industrial Production Growth in January 2026: A Comprehensive Overview
BJP's Bold Move: Renaming Islampur and Targeting Infiltrators