US Orders Evacuation Amid Mideast Tensions
The US State Department has mandated the evacuation of non-emergency staff and families from Bahrain and Jordan due to safety threats linked to the Middle East conflict with Iran. Iranian drones reportedly attacked the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia, prompting a warning for Americans to avoid the area.
On Tuesday, the US State Department instructed non-emergency personnel and families to evacuate from Bahrain and Jordan, citing safety risks in the region.
The announcement follows increased tensions due to the ongoing conflict with Iran. The State Department has advised Americans to exit the Middle East.
The US Embassy in Saudi Arabia reportedly came under attack from Iranian drones on Tuesday, leading officials to caution Americans against visiting the diplomatic post.
