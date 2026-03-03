Left Menu

Airstrikes Devastate Kerman Air Base

Airstrikes on a southeastern Iranian air base have resulted in the deaths of at least 13 Iranian soldiers. The strike occurred at Kerman Air Base, which is located 800 kilometers southeast of Tehran and is known for housing military helicopters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 03-03-2026 13:31 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 13:31 IST
At least 13 Iranian troops were killed in airstrikes targeting an air base in southeastern Iran, local media reported.

The Kerman Air Base, noted for its military helicopters, is located 800 kilometers southeast of Iran's capital, Tehran. The semiofficial Tasnim news agency and the Hammihan daily newspaper covered the attack.

This tragic incident underscores the ongoing tensions and instability in the region.

