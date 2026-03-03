Airstrikes Devastate Kerman Air Base
Airstrikes on a southeastern Iranian air base have resulted in the deaths of at least 13 Iranian soldiers. The strike occurred at Kerman Air Base, which is located 800 kilometers southeast of Tehran and is known for housing military helicopters.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 03-03-2026 13:31 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 13:31 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
At least 13 Iranian troops were killed in airstrikes targeting an air base in southeastern Iran, local media reported.
The Kerman Air Base, noted for its military helicopters, is located 800 kilometers southeast of Iran's capital, Tehran. The semiofficial Tasnim news agency and the Hammihan daily newspaper covered the attack.
This tragic incident underscores the ongoing tensions and instability in the region.
- READ MORE ON:
- airstrikes
- Iran
- Kerman
- Tehran
- military
- helicopters
- Tasnim
- Hammihan
- southeastern troops
ALSO READ
Israel Prepares for Extended Military Campaign Against Iran
Israeli Military's Strategic Forward Defense: Securing Northern Border
Israeli Military Fortifies Southern Lebanon Against Hezbollah Threat
Israeli military says soldiers 'are operating in southern Lebanon' as it continues strikes against Hezbollah, reports AP.
Israeli Military Reinforces Defense in Southern Lebanon