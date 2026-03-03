India's Dilemma in the U.S.-Israeli-Iran Conflict

The U.S.-Israeli offensive against Iran has ignited a wave of concern in India, New Delhi reported on Tuesday. The evolving conflict, now in its fourth day, has witnessed violent eruptions in Tehran and Beirut, severely impacting global markets with the fear of disrupted energy supplies. India, with approximately 10 million citizens residing in the Gulf, views these developments with grave concern due to their potential human and economic toll.

An Indian national was confirmed dead after a projectile hit the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker MKD VYOM. India's foreign ministry highlighted its pivotal position as a neighbor with vested interests in the region's stability.

India navigates a delicate balance amid this crisis, given its historical ties with Iran, strategic relations with Israel, and friendships with Arab nations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged for peaceful resolutions while engaging with global leaders. Despite assurances of adequate energy reserves, the situation puts India in a critical position regarding sustained oil prices. Efforts to repatriate stranded Indians have begun, with special flights organized by Indian airlines.

(With inputs from agencies.)