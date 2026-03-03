Left Menu

India's Dilemma in the U.S.-Israeli-Iran Conflict

The ongoing conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran poses significant challenges for India, given its strong ties in the Gulf region. With millions of Indians residing there, economic and human impacts are substantial. India calls for diplomatic solutions while managing its relationships with the involved nations.

Updated: 03-03-2026 18:18 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 18:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S.-Israeli offensive against Iran has ignited a wave of concern in India, New Delhi reported on Tuesday. The evolving conflict, now in its fourth day, has witnessed violent eruptions in Tehran and Beirut, severely impacting global markets with the fear of disrupted energy supplies. India, with approximately 10 million citizens residing in the Gulf, views these developments with grave concern due to their potential human and economic toll.

An Indian national was confirmed dead after a projectile hit the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker MKD VYOM. India's foreign ministry highlighted its pivotal position as a neighbor with vested interests in the region's stability.

India navigates a delicate balance amid this crisis, given its historical ties with Iran, strategic relations with Israel, and friendships with Arab nations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged for peaceful resolutions while engaging with global leaders. Despite assurances of adequate energy reserves, the situation puts India in a critical position regarding sustained oil prices. Efforts to repatriate stranded Indians have begun, with special flights organized by Indian airlines.

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

