DMK Finalizes Seat Sharing with MDMK for Tamil Nadu Polls

The ruling DMK confirmed on Wednesday the allocation of four seats to its coalition partner, MDMK, for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

In strategic discussions held at the party's headquarters, a consensus was reached allowing the MDMK to contest three of these seats under the DMK's recognizable Rising Sun symbol. The fourth seat, however, will see MDMK contesting under its own party symbol.

The assembly polls are expected to take place in April, setting the stage for closely watched political maneuvers.

