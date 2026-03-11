DMK Finalizes Seat Sharing with MDMK for Tamil Nadu Polls
The DMK has decided to allocate four assembly seats to its ally, MDMK, for the forthcoming Tamil Nadu elections. Three seats will be contested under the DMK's symbol while the fourth under MDMK's own. Elections are anticipated in April.
The ruling DMK confirmed on Wednesday the allocation of four seats to its coalition partner, MDMK, for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
In strategic discussions held at the party's headquarters, a consensus was reached allowing the MDMK to contest three of these seats under the DMK's recognizable Rising Sun symbol. The fourth seat, however, will see MDMK contesting under its own party symbol.
The assembly polls are expected to take place in April, setting the stage for closely watched political maneuvers.
