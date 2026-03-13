Sasikala Launches New Political Outfit Aiming for Unity
Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala has launched a new political party, All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam. Unveiling it on J Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary, she introduced the 'coconut grove' symbol, reflective of desired unity. The party plans to contend in the upcoming Assembly election in alliance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-03-2026 15:26 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 15:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Sasikala, a former AIADMK leader, has unveiled a new political party as a testament to her long-standing commitment to unity. The launch was strategically scheduled on the late J Jayalalithaa's 74th birth anniversary.
Named All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, the party introduced its symbol—a 'coconut grove'. This symbol echoes Sasikala's vision for unity and collective harmony.
The political landscape is set to face a significant shift as Sasikala's party gears up to participate in the forthcoming Assembly election, forming alliances to strengthen its position in the competition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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