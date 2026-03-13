Congo's Election: A Tight Grip on Power amidst Dissent

The Republic of Congo will hold its presidential election on Sunday, a vote anticipated to maintain Denis Sassou Nguesso's long-standing presidency amid allegations of repression. Sassou, who has led the nation for the majority of the time since 1979, faces limited opposition due to voter apathy and a restricted political environment.

Rights groups have reported a growing climate of fear, with opponents incarcerated, opposition parties suspended, and public gatherings closely monitored. Recent state crackdowns on youth gangs, known locally as 'bébés noirs', have contributed to increasing tension, leaving citizens fearful and hesitant to voice dissent.

The government, rejecting accusations of bias and repression, insists on the election's transparency and fairness. However, with many voters disinterested and electors from the 2021 election unlikely to return, the prediction of high abstention rates looms over the electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)