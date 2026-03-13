Modi Unveils Major Infrastructure and Energy Projects in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a series of high-impact projects in Assam, marking advancements in both infrastructure and energy sectors. These ventures, valued at around Rs 19,680 crore, aim to enhance regional connectivity and clean energy generation.

Notably, Modi initiated the distribution of land deeds—land pattas—to tea workers, a move anticipated to elevate housing security and social mobility. He also released the 22nd installment of the PM-KISAN scheme, benefiting over 9.3 crore farmers nationwide with direct cash transfers.

Key infrastructural projects introduced include the Koupi Hydro-Electric Project, railway electrification endeavors, and the North East Gas Grid. These are expected to fortify energy security and boost the region's economic landscape. Additionally, the inauguration of PM Ekta Mall seeks to promote local arts, crafts, and tourism in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)