Historic Justice: Land Rights for Assam's Tea Workers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the allocation of land rights to tea workers in Assam, addressing what he termed a 'historic injustice'. By handing over land pattas, Modi highlighted the BJP-led government's focus on infrastructure and energy. He announced projects worth Rs 19,680 crore for development across the region.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move towards social justice, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has allocated land rights to tea workers in Assam. By providing land pattas, the BJP-led government aims to rectify a 'historic injustice', as termed by Modi.
Addressing a gathering, Modi praised the Assam government for their pivotal role in this initiative. He highlighted several developmental projects across sectors, valued at Rs 19,680 crore, positioning Assam as a model for northeastern states. Modi's initiatives are indicative of the NDA's commitment to all-round development and good governance.
Emphasizing the welfare of farmers, Modi cited measures like the PM-KISAN scheme and enhanced MSP, pledging continued focus on self-reliance in agriculture and infrastructure. His speech included a heartfelt acknowledgment of the tea community's contributions, connecting his tale to a broader narrative of India's progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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