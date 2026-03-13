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PM Modi Boosts Farmer Support with PM-KISAN's 22nd Installment Amidst Criticism of Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has released the 22nd installment of the PM-KISAN scheme, delivering Rs 2,000 to over 9.3 crore farmers. He criticized the Congress for spreading misinformation and emphasized the BJP's efforts towards self-reliance in agriculture, electrifying railways, and modern irrigation techniques.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:45 IST
PM Modi Boosts Farmer Support with PM-KISAN's 22nd Installment Amidst Criticism of Congress
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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In a significant move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the release of the 22nd installment of the PM-KISAN scheme, sending Rs 2,000 directly to the bank accounts of more than 9.3 crore farmers nationwide. The gesture came alongside the unveiling of Rs 19,480 crore projects in a politically pivotal state.

The Prime Minister launched an attack on the Congress party, accusing it of failing to commit to national interests and instead opting to spread misinformation. He highlighted the strides his government has made, such as the electrification of the entire railway network and modernizing agricultural practices through initiatives like 'Per Drop, More Crop' to support farmers.

Modi praised the transformative impact in Assam and the broader North East, emphasizing the push towards self-reliance amidst global pressures like war-induced inflation. He underscored the BJP's commitment to reducing oil imports and enhancing irrigation efficiency, throwing into sharp relief what he terms as decades-long dependency fostered by Congress on foreign resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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