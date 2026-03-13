Political Uproar: President's North Bengal Visit Sparks Controversy

In the wake of President Droupadi Murmu's recent visit to north Bengal, political tensions have escalated in the state. The row began when Murmu raised concerns over the lack of development for tribal communities, prompting accusations and counterclaims from state and central government officials.

Following Murmu's remarks at the International Santhal Conference, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the President of voicing BJP-influenced comments and condemned the alleged politicization of the visit. This was met with accusations from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who claimed the state government insulted the President.

The ongoing dispute highlights the strained relationship between the West Bengal state government and the Centre, resurfacing memories of past conflicts over the deployment of state and central officers. As the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections approach, the political landscape remains tense.

(With inputs from agencies.)