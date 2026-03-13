Left Menu

Political Uproar: President's North Bengal Visit Sparks Controversy

Tensions flared in West Bengal after President Droupadi Murmu's visit to north Bengal, where she highlighted tribal development issues. This led to a political spat between the state government and the Centre, with party leaders exchanging accusations over protocol and political motives, reminiscent of past conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:04 IST
Political Uproar: President's North Bengal Visit Sparks Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of President Droupadi Murmu's recent visit to north Bengal, political tensions have escalated in the state. The row began when Murmu raised concerns over the lack of development for tribal communities, prompting accusations and counterclaims from state and central government officials.

Following Murmu's remarks at the International Santhal Conference, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the President of voicing BJP-influenced comments and condemned the alleged politicization of the visit. This was met with accusations from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who claimed the state government insulted the President.

The ongoing dispute highlights the strained relationship between the West Bengal state government and the Centre, resurfacing memories of past conflicts over the deployment of state and central officers. As the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections approach, the political landscape remains tense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philippines

IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philip...

 Philippines
2
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026