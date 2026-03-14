Bobi Wine Flees Uganda Amid Political Turmoil
Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine, real name Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, fled Uganda following threats by military chief Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba. Wine called the presidential election results fraudulent, sparking concerns for his safety. He remains in hiding, vowing to continue advocating for political change in Uganda.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 14-03-2026 18:45 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 18:45 IST
- Country:
- Uganda
Bobi Wine, Uganda's opposition leader, has fled the country after reportedly being targeted by the military following a contentious presidential election.
Official results declared President Yoweri Museveni the victor with 71.6% of the vote, a result Wine disputes as fraudulent.
Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the army chief and son of Museveni, has been vocal on social media about pursuing Wine, intensifying the political standoff in Uganda.