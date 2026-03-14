Bobi Wine Flees Uganda Amid Political Turmoil

Bobi Wine, Uganda's opposition leader, has fled the country after reportedly being targeted by the military following a contentious presidential election.

Official results declared President Yoweri Museveni the victor with 71.6% of the vote, a result Wine disputes as fraudulent.

Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the army chief and son of Museveni, has been vocal on social media about pursuing Wine, intensifying the political standoff in Uganda.