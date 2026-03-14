Left Menu

Bobi Wine Flees Uganda Amid Political Turmoil

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine, real name Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, fled Uganda following threats by military chief Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba. Wine called the presidential election results fraudulent, sparking concerns for his safety. He remains in hiding, vowing to continue advocating for political change in Uganda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 14-03-2026 18:45 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 18:45 IST
Bobi Wine Flees Uganda Amid Political Turmoil
  • Country:
  • Uganda

Bobi Wine, Uganda's opposition leader, has fled the country after reportedly being targeted by the military following a contentious presidential election.

Official results declared President Yoweri Museveni the victor with 71.6% of the vote, a result Wine disputes as fraudulent.

Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the army chief and son of Museveni, has been vocal on social media about pursuing Wine, intensifying the political standoff in Uganda.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026