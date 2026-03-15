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Key Players in Assam: Navigating Alliances and Ambitions

The assembly elections in Assam feature significant roles for the ruling BJP's alliance partners and the opposition Congress. Key dynamics include seat-sharing arrangements among opposition parties and the opportunity for regional power shifts as all parties face internal challenges and external opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 15-03-2026 16:29 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 16:29 IST
Key Players in Assam: Navigating Alliances and Ambitions
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The assembly elections in Assam are set to witness strategic plays by the alliance partners of the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress. Key NDA constituents in the state include the AGP, UPPL, and BPF, while Congress is aligning with CPI(M), AJP, and APHLC to contest the polls jointly.

A SWOT analysis of the major parties reveals various strengths and weaknesses. The AGP looks to leverage its alliance with the BJP despite internal strife and a waning support base. Conversely, the BPF banks on recent victories in regional polls but faces competition from the UPPL.

Meanwhile, the AIUDF, weakened by the lack of alliances, seeks to regain prominence. At the same time, the Raijor Dal aims to capitalize on grassroots support amidst challenges from experienced parties. Overall, these dynamics suggest a potentially dramatic shift in Assam's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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