Key Players in Assam: Navigating Alliances and Ambitions

The assembly elections in Assam are set to witness strategic plays by the alliance partners of the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress. Key NDA constituents in the state include the AGP, UPPL, and BPF, while Congress is aligning with CPI(M), AJP, and APHLC to contest the polls jointly.

A SWOT analysis of the major parties reveals various strengths and weaknesses. The AGP looks to leverage its alliance with the BJP despite internal strife and a waning support base. Conversely, the BPF banks on recent victories in regional polls but faces competition from the UPPL.

Meanwhile, the AIUDF, weakened by the lack of alliances, seeks to regain prominence. At the same time, the Raijor Dal aims to capitalize on grassroots support amidst challenges from experienced parties. Overall, these dynamics suggest a potentially dramatic shift in Assam's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)