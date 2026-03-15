Call for Bharat Ratna for Kanshi Ram Gains Momentum

The push for posthumously awarding Kanshi Ram, founder of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), with the Bharat Ratna is gaining fervor. On his birth anniversary, key political figures including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati made public appeals.

Rahul Gandhi, through a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighted Kanshi Ram's transformative impact on Indian politics, particularly in advocating for Bahujans and the impoverished. Gandhi remarked on Kanshi Ram's unique ability to instill political awareness and participation among marginalized communities, urging the government not to delay recognition.

Mayawati echoed similar sentiments, criticizing the Congress and the BJP for historical lapses in conferring due honors to Dalit icons like B.R. Ambedkar. Her statement reiterated that Kanshi Ram deserved this highest civilian honor, reflecting broad support for the move among Dalit intellectuals and activists.

(With inputs from agencies.)