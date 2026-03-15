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Call for Bharat Ratna for Kanshi Ram Gains Momentum

The demand for awarding the Bharat Ratna to Kanshi Ram, founder of the BSP, intensifies. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and former UP CM Mayawati urge the government to honor his contributions to Indian politics and the empowerment of Bahujans, emphasizing his pivotal role in enhancing political awareness among marginalized communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 16:48 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 16:48 IST
Call for Bharat Ratna for Kanshi Ram Gains Momentum
Kanshi Ram
  • Country:
  • India

The push for posthumously awarding Kanshi Ram, founder of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), with the Bharat Ratna is gaining fervor. On his birth anniversary, key political figures including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati made public appeals.

Rahul Gandhi, through a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighted Kanshi Ram's transformative impact on Indian politics, particularly in advocating for Bahujans and the impoverished. Gandhi remarked on Kanshi Ram's unique ability to instill political awareness and participation among marginalized communities, urging the government not to delay recognition.

Mayawati echoed similar sentiments, criticizing the Congress and the BJP for historical lapses in conferring due honors to Dalit icons like B.R. Ambedkar. Her statement reiterated that Kanshi Ram deserved this highest civilian honor, reflecting broad support for the move among Dalit intellectuals and activists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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