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Youth Wave Topples Veteran Politician in Historic Nepalese Election

Interim government head Sushila Karki expressed surprise at the election defeat of four-time Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli by the Rastriya Swatantra Party, led by Balendra Shah. The election, influenced by Gen-Z activists, reflects the demand for change and youth engagement in Nepal's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 15-03-2026 20:59 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 20:59 IST
Youth Wave Topples Veteran Politician in Historic Nepalese Election
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  • Nepal

In a surprising political upheaval, interim government head Sushila Karki revealed her astonishment at the defeat of veteran politician K P Sharma Oli in the recent general elections. The outcome is seen as a significant shift driven by youth voters and Gen-Z movements advocating for change.

The Rastriya Swatantra Party, with 35-year-old Balendra Shah as its prime ministerial candidate, clinched 182 spots in the House of Representatives, capitalizing on the demand for political reform. This marked a significant defeat for Oli, particularly in his long-held stronghold of Jhapa-5.

Karki, who spearheaded the elections amid a challenging political environment marked by corruption protests and a social media ban, underscored the importance of democratic values. She urged all political parties to respect the electoral outcomes and focus on uniting the nation for progress and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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