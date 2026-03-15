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Timing Controversy: Policy Moves Ahead of Poll Schedule Reveal

CEC Gyanesh Kumar highlighted that policy decisions by governments are legitimate until the model code of conduct is imposed. This statement followed the West Bengal government's swift decisions to clear DA arrears and increase clergy honorariums, made just before the assembly poll schedule announcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 21:17 IST
Timing Controversy: Policy Moves Ahead of Poll Schedule Reveal
CEC Gyanesh Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Central Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar stated that central and state governments retain the freedom to make policy choices until the model code of conduct is officially activated.

Kumar's comments came in the wake of two significant policy decisions announced by the West Bengal government moments before the election schedule was revealed, including the clearance of dearness allowance arrears and a raise in honorariums for religious leaders.

The Election Commission announced that the assembly elections in West Bengal would occur in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with vote counting set for May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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