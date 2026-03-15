Timing Controversy: Policy Moves Ahead of Poll Schedule Reveal

Central Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar stated that central and state governments retain the freedom to make policy choices until the model code of conduct is officially activated.

Kumar's comments came in the wake of two significant policy decisions announced by the West Bengal government moments before the election schedule was revealed, including the clearance of dearness allowance arrears and a raise in honorariums for religious leaders.

The Election Commission announced that the assembly elections in West Bengal would occur in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with vote counting set for May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)